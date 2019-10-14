Structure: Filter is required

Certain nodes within the desk structure requires a filter. A filter is the part of a GROQ-query which specifies which documents should be matched - the constraints of a query, if you will.

Let's imagine you want to run a query to find all documents that do not currently have a slug set (in a field called slug ). While the full GROQ-query would look like this:



*[!defined(slug.current)]

The filter of the query is simply:

!defined(slug.current)

Setting a filter can be done by calling the filter() method: