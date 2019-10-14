Structure: Invalid list item

A desk structure list takes an array of list items to display. If you encounter an error saying a list item is invalid, common causes can be:

Passing a promise or an observable instead of an actual list item. If you actually need to resolve a list item asynchronously, resolve the items before you resolve the list definition.

You passed an array of items within the list. For instance, you might have called the documentTypeListItems() method, but did not use the spread operator to flatten the returned items into the array: ...documentTypeListItems()