Structure: Item returned no child

In most cases, you will want to return a child when a list item is clicked. If you are receiving this warning, your list has probably not defined a child/child resolver, or the child resolver is returning undefined.

You usually want to specify a child for an item:

S.listItem()
  .title('George R. R. Martin')

  .child(

    S.documentList()
      .title('GRRM books')
      .filter('_type == "book" && author._ref == "grrm"')

  )

If you intentionally don't want to return any child, define the child or child resolver to be null instead of undefined:

S.documentListItem()
  .id('grrm')
  .title('George R. R. Martin')
  .schemaType('author')

  .child(null)

Updated on October 14, 2019

