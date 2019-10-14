Structure: Item returned no child

In most cases, you will want to return a child when a list item is clicked. If you are receiving this warning, your list has probably not defined a child/child resolver, or the child resolver is returning undefined .

You usually want to specify a child for an item:

S . listItem ( ) . title ( 'George R. R. Martin' ) . child ( S . documentList ( ) . title ( 'GRRM books' ) . filter ( '_type == "book" && author._ref == "grrm"' ) )

If you intentionally don't want to return any child, define the child or child resolver to be null instead of undefined :