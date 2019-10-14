Structure: Schema type not found

This error occurs when the desk structure tries to find a schema type but did not find a match. Usually this is caused by a typo in the type name, or forgetting to import and include the document type in the studio schema definition.

First, check for any typos (obviously).

Secondly, check your schema definition (usually <your-studio>/schemas/schema.js ) and ensure that you have both imported and included the document type in the call to createSchema() :