Understanding the Growth plan trial

During the trial period, you’ll have access to additional paid features from the Growth plan including AI Assist, user roles, comments, and scheduled publishing.

Starting the trial

Every new Sanity project created automatically gets free access to additional paid features from the Growth plan for a limited period of time. Here's how to activate the trial on a new project:

New Sanity users : Create your first project and follow the instructions

: Create your first project and follow the instructions Existing Sanity users: Create a new project by running npx create sanity@latest in your CLI/terminal and follow the instructions to create a new project

Trial limitations

The Growth trial unlocks additional features available in the Growth plan, but comes with the same usage limits as the Free plan:

20 users available

1 dataset

2k unique attributes (per dataset)

10k documents

2 GROQ-powered webhooks

See the plan comparison table on the Pricing page for more details.

End-of-trial decision

When the trial period is over, you can choose to either keep the paid features by upgrading to the Growth plan or do nothing and get automatically downgraded to the Free plan.

We will not charge you for anything unless you upgrade to the Growth plan.

Upgrade to Growth plan

If you want to keep access to the additional features of the Growth plan, you'll need to upgrade your project and add a payment method in Manage:

Select your project from the dropdown menu labeled Select project or organization Navigate to the Plan tab Click Upgrade to Growth Follow the instructions on how to create an Organization and add your payment method

Downgrade to Free plan

If you don't add your payments details and upgrade to the Growth plan, your project is automatically downgraded to the Free plan when the trial ends. All team members with non-admin roles will be converted to viewers and you'll loose access to the paid features from the Growth plan.

You can upgrade to the Growth plan anytime later by visiting your project page in Manage, navigating to the tab labeled Plan and clicking Upgrade to Growth.