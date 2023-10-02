Skip to content

Sanity Connect for Shopify - Reference

Reference documentation and code examples to set up and configure Sanity Connect for Shopify

You will find all data synced from Shopify under the store property of each document. Typically, you want to set these fields as readOnly or hidden in your Sanity Studio schemas.

Product document

This is an example of a product document. Note the array of references to variant documents.

{
  "_createdAt": "2022-05-18T07:45:26Z",
  "_id": "shopifyProduct-7696133062907",
  "_rev": "sERZ3ZJ9MtNiP4BmT5zftt",
  "_type": "product",
  "_updatedAt": "2022-08-31T21:41:10Z",
  "body": [],
  "store": {
    "createdAt": "2022-05-12T17:39:51+01:00",
    "descriptionHtml": "",
    "gid": "gid://shopify/Product/7696133062907",
    "id": 7696133062907,
    "isDeleted": false,
    "options": [
      {
        "_key": "Color",
        "_type": "option",
        "name": "Color",
        "values": [
          "Blue",
          "Ecru",
          "Pink"
        ]
      }
    ],
    "previewImageUrl": "https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0639/3285/8619/products/Green_1.jpg?v=1655598944",
    "priceRange": {
      "maxVariantPrice": 25.5,
      "minVariantPrice": 25
    },
    "productType": "",
    "slug": {
      "_type": "slug",
      "current": "soap-dish"
    },
    "status": "active",
    "tags": "",
    "title": "AUTOGRAF Soap Dish",
    "variants": [
      {
        "_key": "c8b492e1-3c24-527d-bffd-accc634177c7",
        "_ref": "shopifyProductVariant-43068621422843",
        "_type": "reference",
        "_weak": true
      },
      {
        "_key": "9128c62c-f887-594c-b9b8-ddaaf850ce84",
        "_ref": "shopifyProductVariant-43068621455611",
        "_type": "reference",
        "_weak": true
      },
      {
        "_key": "5d861cdf-bcfe-5781-81dd-d62db159442b",
        "_ref": "shopifyProductVariant-43068621488379",
        "_type": "reference",
        "_weak": true
      }
    ],
    "vendor": "Lucy Holdberg"
  }
}

Variant document

This is an example of a variant document.

{
  "_createdAt": "2022-05-27T08:49:54Z",
  "_id": "shopifyProductVariant-43068621422843",
  "_rev": "sERZ3ZJ9MtNiP4BmT5zftt",
  "_type": "productVariant",
  "_updatedAt": "2022-08-31T21:32:01Z",
  "store": {
    "compareAtPrice": 35,
    "createdAt": "2022-05-27T09:49:52+01:00",
    "gid": "gid://shopify/ProductVariant/43068621422843",
    "id": 43068621422843,
    "inventory": {
      "isAvailable": true,
      "management": "SHOPIFY",
      "policy": "CONTINUE"
    },
    "isDeleted": false,
    "option1": "Blue",
    "option2": "",
    "option3": "",
    "previewImageUrl": "https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0639/3285/8619/products/Blue_1.jpg?v=1655598950",
    "price": 25.5,
    "productGid": "gid://shopify/Product/7696133062907",
    "productId": 7696133062907,
    "sku": "AGSD_BLUE",
    "status": "active",
    "title": "Blue"
  }
}

Collection document

This is an example of a collection document:

{
  "_createdAt": "2022-06-07T10:00:11Z",
  "_id": "shopifyCollection-396461834491",
  "_rev": "0penztPZlC32Cv2tesREk7",
  "_type": "collection",
  "_updatedAt": "2022-08-26T15:07:57Z",
  "store": {
    "createdAt": "2022-08-26T15:07:56.895Z",
    "descriptionHtml": "",
    "disjunctive": false,
    "gid": "gid://shopify/Collection/396461834491",
    "id": 396461834491,
    "imageUrl": "https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0639/3285/8619/collections/BLOMST_print.jpg?v=1655599663",
    "isDeleted": false,
    "rules": [
      {
        "_key": "7803ad21-682e-56b6-ae2a-4d380d0d120c",
        "_type": "object",
        "column": "TYPE",
        "condition": "Poster",
        "relation": "CONTAINS"
      }
    ],
    "slug": {
      "_type": "slug",
      "current": "prints"
    },
    "sortOrder": "BEST_SELLING",
    "title": "Prints"
  }
}

Below are the data types for the properties of a collection document:

export type ShopifyDocumentCollection = {
  _id: `shopifyCollection-${string}` // Shopify product ID
  _type: 'collection'
  store: {
    id: number
    gid: `gid://shopify/Collection/${string}`
    createdAt: string
    isDeleted: boolean
    descriptionHtml: string
    imageUrl?: string
    rules?: {
      _key: string
      _type: 'object'
      column: Uppercase<string>
      condition: string
      relation: Uppercase<string>
    }[]
    disjunctive?: boolean
    slug: {
      _type: 'slug'
      current: string
    }
    sortOrder: string
    title: string
    updatedAt: string
  }
}

Custom webhook sync payload

If you use the custom webhook sync, your handler will receive the shape described Product (and Collection if enabled) below. You can still use JavaScript or any other programming language in your custom handler even though we describe the payload using TypeScript syntax.

export type Product = {
  id: `gid://shopify/ProductVariant/${string}`
  title: string
  description: string
  descriptionHtml: string
  featuredImage?: ProductImage
  handle: string
  images: ProductImage[]
  options: ProductOption[]
  priceRange: ProductPriceRange
  productType: string
  tags: string[]
  variants: ProductVariant[]
  vendor: string
  status: 'active' | 'archived' | 'draft' | 'unknown'
  publishedAt: string
  createdAt: string
  updatedAt: string
}
export type ProductImage = {
  id: `gid://shopify/ProductImage/${string}`
  altText?: string
  height?: number
  width?: number
  src: string
}
export type ProductOption = {
  id: `gid://shopify/ProductOption/${string}`
  name: string
  position: number
  values: string[]
}
export type ProductPriceRange = {
  minVariantPrice?: number
  maxVariantPrice?: number
}
export type ProductVariant = {
  id: `gid://shopify/ProductVariant/${string}`
  title: string
  compareAtPrice?: number
  barcode?: string
  inventoryPolicy: string
  inventoryQuantity: number
  inventoryManagement: string
  position: number
  requiresShipping: boolean
  sku: string
  taxable: boolean
  weight: number
  weightUnit: string
  price: string
  createdAt: string
  updatedAt: string
  image?: ProductImage
  product: {
    id: `gid://shopify/Product/${string}`
    status: 'active' | 'archived' | 'draft' | 'unknown'
  }
  selectedOptions: {
    name: string
    values: string[]
  }[]  
}
export type Collection = {
  id: `gid://shopify/Collection/${string}`
  createdAt: string
  handle: string
  descriptionHtml: string
  image?: CollectionImage
  rules?: {
    column: string
    condition: string
    relation: string
  }[]
  disjunctive?: boolean
  sortOrder: string
  title: string
  updatedAt: string
}
export type CollectionImage = {
  altText: string
  height?: number
  width?: number
  src: string
}

// When products are created, updated or manually synced
export type payloadProductsSync = {
  action: 'create' | 'update' | 'sync'
  products: Product[]
}

// When products are deleted
export type payloadProductsDelete = {
  action: 'delete'
  productIds: number[]
}

// When collections are created, updated or manually synced
export type payloadCollectionsSync = {
  action: 'create' | 'update' | 'sync'
  collections: Collection[]
}

// When collections are deleted
export type payloadCollectionsDelete = {
  action: 'delete'
  collectionIds: number[]
}

export type requestPayload = payloadProductsDelete | payloadProductsSync | payloadCollectionsDelete | payloadCollectionsSync

