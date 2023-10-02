Sanity Connect for Shopify - Reference

You will find all data synced from Shopify under the store property of each document. Typically, you want to set these fields as readOnly or hidden in your Sanity Studio schemas.

Product document

This is an example of a product document. Note the array of references to variant documents.

{ "_createdAt" : "2022-05-18T07:45:26Z" , "_id" : "shopifyProduct-7696133062907" , "_rev" : "sERZ3ZJ9MtNiP4BmT5zftt" , "_type" : "product" , "_updatedAt" : "2022-08-31T21:41:10Z" , "body" : [ ] , "store" : { "createdAt" : "2022-05-12T17:39:51+01:00" , "descriptionHtml" : "" , "gid" : "gid://shopify/Product/7696133062907" , "id" : 7696133062907 , "isDeleted" : false , "options" : [ { "_key" : "Color" , "_type" : "option" , "name" : "Color" , "values" : [ "Blue" , "Ecru" , "Pink" ] } ] , "previewImageUrl" : "https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0639/3285/8619/products/Green_1.jpg?v=1655598944" , "priceRange" : { "maxVariantPrice" : 25.5 , "minVariantPrice" : 25 } , "productType" : "" , "slug" : { "_type" : "slug" , "current" : "soap-dish" } , "status" : "active" , "tags" : "" , "title" : "AUTOGRAF Soap Dish" , "variants" : [ { "_key" : "c8b492e1-3c24-527d-bffd-accc634177c7" , "_ref" : "shopifyProductVariant-43068621422843" , "_type" : "reference" , "_weak" : true } , { "_key" : "9128c62c-f887-594c-b9b8-ddaaf850ce84" , "_ref" : "shopifyProductVariant-43068621455611" , "_type" : "reference" , "_weak" : true } , { "_key" : "5d861cdf-bcfe-5781-81dd-d62db159442b" , "_ref" : "shopifyProductVariant-43068621488379" , "_type" : "reference" , "_weak" : true } ] , "vendor" : "Lucy Holdberg" } }

Variant document

This is an example of a variant document.

{ "_createdAt" : "2022-05-27T08:49:54Z" , "_id" : "shopifyProductVariant-43068621422843" , "_rev" : "sERZ3ZJ9MtNiP4BmT5zftt" , "_type" : "productVariant" , "_updatedAt" : "2022-08-31T21:32:01Z" , "store" : { "compareAtPrice" : 35 , "createdAt" : "2022-05-27T09:49:52+01:00" , "gid" : "gid://shopify/ProductVariant/43068621422843" , "id" : 43068621422843 , "inventory" : { "isAvailable" : true , "management" : "SHOPIFY" , "policy" : "CONTINUE" } , "isDeleted" : false , "option1" : "Blue" , "option2" : "" , "option3" : "" , "previewImageUrl" : "https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0639/3285/8619/products/Blue_1.jpg?v=1655598950" , "price" : 25.5 , "productGid" : "gid://shopify/Product/7696133062907" , "productId" : 7696133062907 , "sku" : "AGSD_BLUE" , "status" : "active" , "title" : "Blue" } }

Collection document

This is an example of a collection document:

{ "_createdAt" : "2022-06-07T10:00:11Z" , "_id" : "shopifyCollection-396461834491" , "_rev" : "0penztPZlC32Cv2tesREk7" , "_type" : "collection" , "_updatedAt" : "2022-08-26T15:07:57Z" , "store" : { "createdAt" : "2022-08-26T15:07:56.895Z" , "descriptionHtml" : "" , "disjunctive" : false , "gid" : "gid://shopify/Collection/396461834491" , "id" : 396461834491 , "imageUrl" : "https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0639/3285/8619/collections/BLOMST_print.jpg?v=1655599663" , "isDeleted" : false , "rules" : [ { "_key" : "7803ad21-682e-56b6-ae2a-4d380d0d120c" , "_type" : "object" , "column" : "TYPE" , "condition" : "Poster" , "relation" : "CONTAINS" } ] , "slug" : { "_type" : "slug" , "current" : "prints" } , "sortOrder" : "BEST_SELLING" , "title" : "Prints" } }

Below are the data types for the properties of a collection document:

export type ShopifyDocumentCollection = { _id : ` shopifyCollection- ${ string } ` _type : 'collection' store : { id : number gid : ` gid://shopify/Collection/ ${ string } ` createdAt : string isDeleted : boolean descriptionHtml : string imageUrl ? : string rules ? : { _key : string _type : 'object' column : Uppercase < string > condition : string relation : Uppercase < string > } [ ] disjunctive ? : boolean slug : { _type : 'slug' current : string } sortOrder : string title : string updatedAt : string } }

Custom webhook sync payload

If you use the custom webhook sync, your handler will receive the shape described Product (and Collection if enabled) below. You can still use JavaScript or any other programming language in your custom handler even though we describe the payload using TypeScript syntax.