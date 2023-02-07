Custom sync handlers for Sanity Connect

A custom sync handler allows you to provide an endpoint which receives updates from Shopify and passes data into your content lake. Typically, this will be a serverless function where you can reshape the data from Shopify and apply business logic before it is passed to your content lake.

When to use a custom sync handler

There are a number of scenarios where you may choose to implement a custom sync handler - common examples include:

Where you need to apply additional logic to the data - for example, querying additional APIs to retrieve more data (e.g. the Shopify API to get additional metafields)

You may want to reduce your document usage on Sanity by only syncing selected products, or syncing variants as an object on product documents rather than variant documents.

Where you want to amend the default manner in which Sanity Connect handles a product being deleted on Shopify - by setting isDeleted to true - to fully delete the document from your content lake.

How custom sync handlers work

When enabled, the custom sync handler will send a payload on every update from Shopify as a POST request. You can write your custom business logic in your endpoint and update your content lake accordingly in the function, or respond with a set of documents which Sanity Connect will update for you.

Sanity Connect expects a response header with content-type: application/json and will regard a 200 status code as a success. Any other status code will be considered a failure.

You can find the shape of the payload your handler will receive in our Sanity Connect reference.

Gotcha The request has a 10s timeout and your handler needs to reply before that. Any failed requests will be retried up to 10 times.

Gotcha This operation will in batched when manually syncing, especially when dealing with larger catalogs.

Gotcha Changes in product inventory (through sales) will also trigger updates to your custom handler. Make sure to tailor your custom handler to account for how our API CDN invalidates cache on writes to non-draft documents, especially if operating on a high traffic stores with fast moving content.

Example custom sync handler function

Below is an example of a barebones custom function that will:

Create/update/delete products (including drafts) in the Content Lake on Shopify product operations

Only deal with products (variants are included as objects within products)

Manual sync will create and update products on your dataset, but will not delete products that have since been removed.