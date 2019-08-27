Introduction
Welcome to the developer documentation for Sanity.io, the platform for structured content. Here you'll find introductions to all features, as well as resources, guides, and reference documentation for APIs. And remember to join our community Slack to get help along the way.
Getting started
Learn how to get started with a new project on Sanity.io, either from sanity.io/create or with the command line interface (CLI).
Core concepts
Sanity Studio
Sanity Studio is an open-source single page application built with React.js. You define your content models with simple JavaScript. You can also extend the studio with your own React.js components.
Content Lake
Sanity’s data store is where your content is stored and queried. It runs in the cloud, and is fully managed by Sanity.
Query Language (GROQ)
Get to know our powerful and versatile query language that is intuitive and easy to learn.
Image pipeline
Sanity offers a great image processing and manipulation API that enables you to serve one image in countless variations, all delivered through our global edge cache.
Popular guides
Resources
Reference docs
The reference documentation contains a complete and detailed technical overview of all parts of Sanity.
Client libraries
To make front-end development a breeze we’ve developed a set of client libraries for popular languages.
Plugins & tools
We are growing an ecosystem of plugins and tools for use in Sanity Studio and your front-ends.